Norse Peak fire forces Crystal Mtn. evacs; Jolly Mountain Fire grows

Crystal Mountain Ski Resort in the Washington Cascades remains under a Level 3 evacuation notice Tuesday morning. A growing wildfire burning in the Okanogan / Wenatchee National Forest took a turn and crossed the Pacific Crest Trail Monday.

The resort tweeted Tuesday morning that it appeared the fire had not reached the resort overnight.

No structural damage anywhere at this time. The smoke is thick, fire is spotty. Firefighters have returned to determine defense tactics. pic.twitter.com/diHmZQZeK6 — Crystal Mountain (@CrystalMt) September 5, 2017

The Norse Peak fire grew to about 19,300 acres and now threatens the popular ski resort as well as the Gold Hill Community and Pick Handle Basin in Pierce County.

The wildfires were creating heavy ash in the air. Some residents even compared it to when Mount St. Helens erupted.

Some of that ash made its way to the Puget Sound area.

A Level 3 is a "go now" situation as current conditions pose immediate threats. Residents might not be allowed to return until conditions are safe.

With several other wildfires burning in the state, Governor Jay Inslee declared a statewide state of emergency Saturday night due to concerns about the fire danger. Inslee said the declaration will help make sure the state has all the resources necessary to fight the fire as conditions are expected to remain hot and dry. Smoke from the wildfires were also causing air-quality concerns throughout the state.

In addition to the Norse Peak fire, firefighters continue to battle the Jolly Mountain fire, which grew to more than 32 square miles near Cle Elum. The fire remained zero percent contained Tuesday morning.

The Jolly Mountain fire, which was sparked by lightning three weeks ago, prompted the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office to impose evacuation orders on about 2,200 residents in the Roslyn, Ronald and Lake Cle Elum areas. nearly 1,000 of those were Level 3.

Residents can check the evacuation level status on the Jolly Mountain Fire Map.

There's a Red Cross shelter for residents impacted by the fire at the Putnam Centennial Center in Cle Elum.

Here are a few steps recommended by the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office:

Outside:

• Turn off all propane tanks and other gas at the meter

• Clean gutters

• Rake flammable debris from around the structure

• Bring combustible items from outside to inside (patio furniture, toys, door mats, etc.)

• Cover attic and ground vents with pre-cut plywood or commercial covers

Inside:

• Close windows and doors

• Remove flammable window shades and curtains

• Turn off pilot lights and air conditioning

