Local connections to California wildfires

(Photo: NBC Bay Area, NBC)

App users: click here to view this story.

The images of flames engulfing neighborhoods are heartbreaking for some Seattle-area residents, who have connections to Northern California.

On Facebook, dozens of comments expressed grief and concern for family or friends living in the area.

Carrie Lyon wrote, “this is my hometown. So far all friends and family are safe, but a lot of their homes are not.”

Amber Armentrout shared a picture of her father’s home, now a charred pile of rubble.

In a tweet, Washington State Wine Commission wrote, “We are shocked and saddened watching the wildfires that are impacting our friends in California.”

We are shocked and saddened watching the wildfires that are impacting our friends in California. Our thoughts are with everyone in the Napa and Sonoma surrounding areas. — WashingtonStateWine (@Wa_State_Wine) October 9, 2017

© 2017 KING-TV