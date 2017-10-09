KING
Close

Local connections to California wildfires

KING 5's Natalie Swaby reports.

Natalie Swaby, KING 11:12 PM. PDT October 09, 2017

App users: click here to view this story.

The images of flames engulfing neighborhoods are heartbreaking for some Seattle-area residents, who have connections to Northern California.

On Facebook, dozens of comments expressed grief and concern for family or friends living in the area.

Carrie Lyon wrote, “this is my hometown. So far all friends and family are safe, but a lot of their homes are not.”

Amber Armentrout shared a picture of her father’s home, now a charred pile of rubble.

 

In a tweet, Washington State Wine Commission wrote, “We are shocked and saddened watching the wildfires that are impacting our friends in California.”

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories