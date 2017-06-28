Sutherland Canyon Fire grows to 45,000 acres

The Spartan Fire near Wenatchee, Wash., June 28, 2017. (Credit: Spartan Fire Facebook page) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

If you're reading this on the KING 5 app, click here.

The Sutherland Canyon Fire continues to burn 15 miles south of East Wenatchee.

As of Thursday, the fire has burned 45,000 acres.

The fire started Monday when thunderstorms moved through the area.

A Level 2 evacuation notice issued earlier for areas near Quincy and Monument Hill remain in effect. That means residents but be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

#SutherlandCanyonFire Level 2 Evac notice area N/NW of Quincy, 06/28/17, 9pm. In effect until Thurs. 06/29. Affected area within red box. pic.twitter.com/cdUHqrBRHQ — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 29, 2017

Meanwhile, the lightning-caused Spartan Fire burning 9 miles southeast of Wenatchee has grown to 7,500 acres and was 30 percent contained. The fire threatened about 80 structures. Around 160 firefighters are fighting the fire.

The Straight Hollow Fire, 20 miles south of East Wenatchee, has burned 6,000 acres and was 20 percent contained by 50 firefighters.

Related: How to build a wildfire defensible space around your home

Check the smoke and air quality here.

Photos: Lightning strikes spark Eastern Washington fires

© 2017 KING-TV