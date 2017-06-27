Lightning-caused fires active in 4 WA counties

Lightning strikes ignited wildfire on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway near Malaga, Wash. Photo: Kirsten Horner / @pnwkirsten.

Residents are under evacuation due to lighting-sparked fires that are burning in four different Washington state counties.

Chelan County Emergency Management warned residents of a level two evacuation notification after 4,397 acres caught on fire. Level two means residents should be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

Officials say three separate grass fires southeast of Wenatchee, near the Alcoa and Malaga area, merged into one wildfire.

The Spartan Fire caused 80 homes to be placed under level two evacuation. The evacuation is for Colockum Road, Kingsbury, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road and Tarpiscan Road. Crews are working to hold the fire west of Alcoa Highway and north of Colockum Road.

Traffic along the Alcoa/Malaga Highway is limited to local traffic beyond milepost eight.

The smoke can be seen all the way in Grant County. Residents just east of Quincy may notice light to moderate smoke from the fires.

Over in Douglas County, DNR reported five fires covering 300 acres burning between milepost four and milepost eight on Palisades Road.

The Southerland Canyon Fire caused nearly 25 homes to receive level one evacuation notices, which means residents should be ready for a potential evacuation.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office mobile command post remains on scene.

Ground crews are also responding to multiple fires in Stevens and Ferry County.

Multiple crews say the fires are actively spreading because of high winds pushing the fire through grass and brush.

Officials say an incident management team will take control of the fire Tuesday morning.

