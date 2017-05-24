The Spromberg Fire burning north of Leavenworth, Washington, raises concerns about an early start to the state's fire season. (Photo: Northwest Washington Incident Management Team)

The fire burning north of Leavenworth has raised concerns about an early start to the state's fire season.

Now known as the Spromberg Fire, high winds on Tuesday blew embers airborne east of the Chumstick Highway, starting two additional fires. Those small fires were put out quickly.

It's believed the Spromberg Fire started in a five-acre log yard, with winds expanding the main fire to some 40 acres. The chief of Chelan County Fire District 3, which was responsible for the initial attack along with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), said in a press release, "this could have been a catastrophic event."





The cause of the fire is under investigation.

But one concern is the coming Memorial Day weekend, which promises to be one of the few that won't require plastic tarps for rain. Temperatures are expected to move into the 80s following days of dry weather.

"A little bit of wind and a little bit of heat can dry out grasses and the brush and create a good fire condition," warns Bill Slosson, chief deputy state fire marshal with the Washington State Patrol. Slosson spent 14 years with DNR fighting wildfire.

"Fire safety doesn't stop when they leave home for Memorial Day weekend," Slosson urged campers and those heading out for the weekend.

While there are no burn bans in effect, he says it's important that people put out campfires, leaving them cold to the touch and wet. Also, make sure your trailer chains aren't dragging on the pavement causing sparks that could light grasses on fire.

To avoid accidental wildfires, the DNR released these prevention tips for the public:

Camping and recreating

· Only build campfires where authorized and when not under a burn ban; put them completely out before leaving camp, even for a few minutes; use plenty of water and stir until the coals are cold to the touch.

· Dispose of lit smoking materials appropriately.

· Fireworks, incendiary ammunition and exploding targets start fires and are illegal to use or discharge on public lands, including all state forests.



Vehicles and Towing

· Be sure chains and other metal parts aren't dragging from your vehicle or trailer. They can throw sparks and start fires.

· Make sure all off-road vehicles have a properly functioning and approved spark arrester.

· Be careful driving through or parking on dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes can start the grass on fire. You may not even notice the fire until it’s too late.

· Check tire pressure and condition. Driving on an exposed wheel rim can cause sparks.

· Have brakes serviced regularly to prevent brake pads wearing too thin; metal on metal can spark or drop pieces of hot brake pad.





