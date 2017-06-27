How to build a wildfire defensible space around your home

A diagram of the proper zones to build around your house. Courtesy of the National Interagency Fire Center.

Homeowners who live near forests or other heavily wooded areas can take steps to protect their home in case of a wildfire. The key is not only to get flammable vegetation away from your home but also make sure trees are not too close together and your lawn is well manicured.

According to readyforwildfire.org, your defensible space is divided into two zones.

Zone 1 should extend 30 feet from your home. Remove all dry and dead vegetation including grass, weeds, leaves, and pine needles. This means cleaning these items from your roof and gutters.

Any branches that hang over your roof should be removed. Make sure branches are at least 10 feet from your chimney.

Any flammable plants or shrubs near windows should be pruned or removed. Remove any flammable vegetation that is around or under your deck.

Because fire can jump from one place to the next, make sure you keep plenty of space between flammable items such as shrubs, patio furniture and swing sets or other backyard toys.

Move wood piles into Zone 2, which s between 30 and 100 feet from your home. Grass in Zone 2 should be cut to four inches or less.

In Zone 2, trees should be at least 10 feet apart if you're on flat land. On a 20-40 percent slope, they should be 20 feet apart. Trees on a 40 percent or steeper slope should be at least 30 feet apart.

Measure your shrubs in Zone 2. On flat land, the space between them should be double the size of the shrub. If the shrub is six feet in diameter, keep them 12 feet apart. Make it four times the size of the shrub on a 20-40 percent slope and six times the size for a 40 percent or greater slope.

Fire also tends to climb. If you have a shrub catch fire, the tree next to it will likely go up, too. Remember the Rule of Three. If you have a five-foot-tall shrub, for example, you need to make sure the lowest branch on the tree next to it is three-times that height, or 15 feet off the ground.

Here are some other standard measures according to the Washington state Department of Natural Resources.

Clear all flammable vegetation- rake and remove from under and around structures

Make sure trees have a 15-foot space between each other and that the branches are no lower than 15 feet from the ground

Remove branches extending over the roof

Prune branches and shrubs within 15 feet of a stovepipe or chimney outlet

Ask the power company to clear branches from power lines

Mow your grass regularly

Clear a 10-foot area around propane tanks and the barbecue

Regularly dispose of newspapers and garbage

Properly dispose of stove, fireplace, and grill ashes

Store flammable materials such as gasoline in approved safety cans and away from the base of buildings

Stack firewood at least 100 feet away and uphill from your home

Review and update your homeowner's insurance policy

A list of fire-resistant plants can be found here.

Even if there is no burn ban, remember to follow the regulations and take extra precautions.

It's always best if you talk with your family that lives in the home about a safety plan. Be sure that everyone knows what to do in the case of an emergency. Additionally, making a plan with your neighbors and other members of the community is encouraged.

The National Interagency Fire Center has this video on building protective zones around your home.

