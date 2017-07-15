KING
Fire burning in SE Wash. believed to have been sparked by lightning

KREM 12:29 PM. PDT July 15, 2017

POMEROY, Wash. – Crews are working to put out a 500 acre fire near Pomeroy, Washington Saturday.

Authorities said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They believe it was sparked by lightning. 

Washington Emergency Management officials said the fire is threatening homes crops and cell phone towers in the area. No evacuations are in place. 

State Fire Mobilization was approved for the fire around 8:00 a.m. Saturday and a Type 3 Team has been assigned.

