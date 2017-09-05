Eagle Creek fire jumps gorge into Washington

Eagle Creek Fire on Sept. 4, 2017 (Photo: Dylan Taylor)

Skamania County, Wash. - Skamania County fire officials now report the Eagle Creek Fire in Oregon jumped the Columbia River Gorge into Washington and is burning in the Archer Mountain area. Units from five fire departments are responding to the blaze.

Residences in the Smith-Cripe and Archer Mountain Road area are under a Level 3 evacuation, which means leave immediately.

Meanwhile, the Eagle Creek Fire that stranded more than 150 hikers in the Mount Hood National Forest on Saturday has grown to 4,800 acres and closed a portion of Interstate 84.

The 1,600-acre growth of the fire on Monday led to the closure of I-84, the major east-west thoroughfare through the Columbia River Gorge, from Troutdale to Hood River. Trucks heading westbound are being detoured off the highway at The Dalles.

Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Don Hamilton said the freeway is closed due to poor visibility from smoke and the fire getting closer to the road. He said they will work with law enforcement to determine when to reopen the road. Hamilton expects I-84 to be closed for most of Tuesday.

On the Washington side of the gorge, trucks are prohibited from driving eastbound from Washougal to Dallesport.

Winds pushed the fire west on Monday and smoke was blown over much of the gorge and Portland metro area. Residents as far west as Hillsboro reported ash falling. An air quality warning is in effect in the area until Tuesday night.

Tthe National Weather Service says to expect even more rapid westward movement overnight due to strong east winds. The fire was about three miles east of Multnomah Falls Monday night, according to fire officials.

Eagle Creek Fire from I-84 (Photo: Jamie Neal) (Photo: Jamie Neal)

Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning residents should leave immediately, have been ordered for the following communities:

Warrendale

Dodson

Larch Mountain

East Corbett (East of Larch Mtn. Rd.)

Level 2 evacuation orders, meaning residents should be ready to leave at a moment's notice, have been issued for the following communities:

Bridal Veil

Latourell

Parts of Cascade Locks

Springdale

Corbett

Eagle Creek Fire (Photo: Mark Pratt-Russum) (Photo: Mark Pratt-Russum)

Red Cross shelters are set up at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham and at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, Washington for evacuees.

Skamania County officials announced Tuesday morning a new fire had started near Archer Mountain, above the Prindle area, and Level 3 evacuations were in place for Archer Mountain Road-Smith Crops and Deville Road.

Cascade Locks Elementary School and the Corbett School District are closed Tuesday. Click here for list of school updates

Eagle Creek Fire burning on Sept. 4, 2017 (Photo: Christine Pitawanich)

Cause of fire identified

On Sunday, Oregon State Police said the fire appeared to be human-caused, likely by the misuse of fireworks. They said a suspect has been identified.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Oregon State Police, U.S. Forest Service, Hood River Sheriff's Office, Hood River District Attorney's Office and fire personnel.

Hikers rescued

All of the 153 hikers who were forced to spend the night in the mountains east of Portland made it down the trail to safety on Sunday.

Deputy Joel Ives said all of the hikers were accounted for. One hiker was taken out by ambulance for exhaustion and dehydration.

Many of the hikers had gone up the Eagle Creek Trail on Saturday to swim at the popular waterfalls and pools when the fire broke out below them at around 4:30 p.m.

The hikers found themselves trapped between the new Eagle Creek Fire and the older Indian Creek Fire, which had been burning to the south since July 4.

The only way to get the hikers out was through a longer, more difficult 14-mile route. With daylight fading on Saturday night, officials told them spend the night near Tunnel Falls. Mountain Wave Search & Rescue dropped supplies to the hikers.

Smoke from Eagle Creek Fire over Multnomah Falls (Photo: Christine Pitawanich)

Mountain Wave Search & Rescue president Russ Gubele said search and rescue teams headed up the second trail on Sunday morning and led the hikers out the 14 miles toward Wahtum Lake.

The first group made it out by about 10:30 a.m. and the last group by about 1 or 1:30 p.m.

"It's horribly smoky," Gubele said. "Ash is coming down. It's like a Mount Saint Helens eruption all over again."

On Saturday, 14 hikers were brought out and returned to Eagle Creek and three hikers were rescued by National Guard helicopter.

The Eagle Creek fire (photo: Oregon State Police)

Important phone numbers

Inciweb general info about fire: 541-392-1631

Hood River County Evacuation information: 541-387-6941

Multnomah County Emergency Evacuation info: 503-823-2323

