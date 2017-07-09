A fire burning in Klickitat County, Wash., has grown to 500 acres on Sunday, July 9, 2017. (Photo: Washington Department of Natural Resources)

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. -- The fire burning in Klickitat County, about seven miles north of Husum, Washington, grew to 500 acres overnight.

People are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

The fire has shut down parts of State Route 141, including a full closure in both directions from milepost 14 to milepost 17, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

