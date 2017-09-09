Cool, moist air slows growth of Norse Peak Fire

Norse Peak Fire. Photo: Department of Natural Resources.

Cooler, moist air moved in Friday, helping slow the progression of the Norse Peak Fire on the Pierce County side.

Fire officials say the lightning-sparked Norse Peak Fire has grown to over 70 square miles and burned 45,433 acres on Friday. Tacoma is 62 square miles in area.

The fire was 12 percent contained as of Friday night.

Level 3 evacuations -- meaning leave now -- remain in place in Pierce County for Crystal Mountain Ski Resort, Silver Springs Campground, Silver Creek, Deep Creek, Joke Creek, Alta Community, Pick Handle Basin, Goat Creek and the Gold Hill Community. There is also a Level 3 evacuation for Goose Prairie along Bumping River Road in Yakima County.

Crews established handlines in Goat Creek and Silver Creek on Friday to provide better protection for homes in the area. Sprinkler systems are also in place around Crystal Mountain and Gold Hill.

The 1,449 acre American Fire crested the American Ridge but is hung up on the east side.

State Route 410 remains closed between State Route 123 and milepost 89 near Bumping River Road. Bumping River Road, the 1900 road, and Crystal Mountain Boulevard are closed.

Little Naches and Kaner Flat campgrounds and the Little Naches cabins are all closed.

The Pacific Crest Trail is closed from White Pass to Snoqualmie Pass and the White River entrance to Mount Rainier National Park is closed.

Jolly Mountain Fire

The second largest fire in the state, the Jolly Mountain Fire, is now 41 square miles and burned 26,325 acres -- larger than the size of Bellevue. It is 8 percent contained

The fire is actively moving towards containment lines on the west and northeast perimeters. However, little growth is expected to the south. West winds could cause the fire to spread eastward.

Level 1-3 evacuation notices have been issued for the Cle Elum area. An interactive Jolly Mountain Fire Map shows the evacuation notice levels in the area.

Closed areas include forest service lands in the Upper Cle Elum Valley beyond the Last Resort Restaurant on State Route 903 east to Highway 97, Nature Conservancy lands east of Cle Elum Lake, and Department of Natural Resources lands west of Route 97, including all campgrounds in the Teanaway Community Forest.

Governor Jay Inslee declared a statewide state of emergency on September 2 due to the wildfires.

