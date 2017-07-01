KING
Brush fire shuts down WB I-90 in Kittitas County

A brush fire in Kittitas County forced officials to shut down westbound I-90 near Ellensburg Saturday due to smoke.

The Ryegrass fire has burned at least 100 acres about 15 miles east of Ellensburg.

The State Department of Natural Resources say the firefight involves three choppers, four engines and a bulldozer.

The fire was started by a hay truck, which caught fire.  KING 5 viewer Molly Burns captured the fire on video as she drove by.

