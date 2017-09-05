Ash descends on Puget Sound from Norse Peak Fire

Credit: Yvonne Mora in Renton.

Ash fell from the skies Monday night across Western Washington. People witnessed flakes falling in areas of Pierce, Kitsap and King County.

Winds pushed ash across the sky from the Norse Peak Fire burning near Union Creek.

The National Weather Service tracked easterly winds coming out of the mountains around 40 mph.

The Norse Peak Fire started August 11. The fire is almost 19,000 acres in size and 8 percent contained, as of Tuesday morning.

KING 5 viewers sent in dozens of photos overnight.

