KING
Close
Live Video Wildfire smoke over Puget Sound
Weather Alert 30 weather alerts
Close

Wildfire smoke over Puget Sound

Breaking News from KING 5

KING 6:32 AM. PDT September 05, 2017

SkyKING is flying over the Puget Sound region, looking at wildfires in the Washington Cascades that are causing the smoke that's covering the area.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories