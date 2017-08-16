Wildfire forces evacuations in Grant County

(Photo: Vitale, Alexandra)

A new wildfire near Quincy is threatening at least two dozen homes. Homeowners have been ordered to evacuate immediately.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the Monument Hill Fire is close to 500 acres in size. State resources have been mobilized to assist.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for Adams Road, north of Road 13-Northwest and Road J.8-Northwest.

The Red Cross opened a shelter for those displaced by the fire at Quincy High School. There are level three evacuations in place, this means you need to leave immediately.

Grant County PUD is responding to the area to assist homes that have lost power.

GCSO's PIO Kyle Foreman said it is a large fire and is wind driven. It is burning in heavy fuel as well.

The fire is northeast of Quincy and is reportedly being driven in that direction. There are level 1 evacuations in effect for the Painted Hills area south of Ephrata from this wildfire.

WSP reports the fire started around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and the cause is still under investigation. The fire is burning in sage, grass and crops.

Towering flames in Grant County. A miles of flames extends up a hill. pic.twitter.com/KpAmthZhkE — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) August 17, 2017

