Who's in and out of Seattle Mayor's race

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Photos show the collapsed tunnel at Hanford
-
Workers share video of the emergency calls in progress at Hanford Nuclear Reservation
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
Raw video: Tunnel at plutonium uranium extraction plant collapses in Hanford
-
Raw video: Tunnel plant collapses in Hanford
-
The latest from the Hanford nuclear site
-
Owners of dog killed in attack blame negligence
-
KING Live Show
-
Sources: Seattle Mayor Murray considering dropping out of re-election race
-
Furney's Nursery closing after 70 years
More Stories
-
Tunnel collapses at Hanford; no radiation released,…May. 9, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
-
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will not seek re-electionMay. 7, 2017, 5:05 p.m.
-
President Trump fires FBI Director James ComeyMay. 9, 2017, 5:56 p.m.