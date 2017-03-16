White House picks Boeing executive as Pentagon's No. 2

Patrick Shanahan, vice president and general manager of Airplane Programs for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, responsible for the design, assembly, delivery and support of the 737, 747, 767, 777 and 787 airplanes, addresses a press conference on June 16, 2009 during the 48th international Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport. Aviation manufacturers sought Monday to lift the gloom hanging over the recession-hit airline industry, foreseeing better days ahead and announcing new orders at the Paris Air Show. AFP PHOTO PIERRE VERDY (Photo credit should read PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PIERRE VERDY, 2009 AFP)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump intends to nominate a Boeing executive to serve as deputy secretary of defense.



The Trump administration has struggled to fill top Pentagon positions, with two of its four previous selections having withdrawn.



A White House announcement Thursday says Trump plans to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan to be the No. 2 official at the Pentagon. If confirmed by the Senate, he would succeed Robert Work, an Obama administration holdover.



The White House also announced plans to nominate a budget chief, deputy budget chief, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense, a deputy to the Pentagon's policy chief, and director of an office charged with providing independent analysis of military programs.



