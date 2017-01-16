What's open, closed on MLK Jr. Day

. (Photo: AP)

​Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated each year on the third Monday in January.

But while many are remembering Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy today, they may also be interested in running errands on their day off.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed:

Is the post office open?

No. The U.S. Postal service is closed in observance of MLK Day.

When will it open again?

On Tuesday, January 16.

Will mail be delivered on MLK Day?

The U.S. Postal service will not deliver or send mail today, but FedEx and UPS are both open and delivering and sending mail.

Is the bank open?

Most branches will be closed.

Are schools and universities open?

Most schools and universities observe MLK Day, though there are some exceptions.

Are any government offices open?

All non-essential federal government offices and courts are closed.

King County Metro: Holiday schedule

Sound Transit: Regular weekday schedule

Pierce Transit: Regular weekday schedule

Community Transit: Holiday schedule

