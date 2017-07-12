Whats for lunch? Das Brat

Das Brat food cart specializes in traditional and unique brats on a bun. (Photo: KING / Amity Addrisi)

What goes better with a summer beer than a brat?

Das Brat food cart specializes in traditional and unique brats on a bun. The cart, run by Alexander Beach and his wife, uses all locally sourced products: brats from Bavarian Meats and brioche rolls from Grand Central Bakery in Seattle. Menu items include everything, from traditional brats with sauerkraut, a currywurst brat with curry-ketchup, to what Alex calls the Hot Mess Brat with cream cheese, grilled onions, pepperoncinis, and sauce.

You can usually find Das Brat at your favorite beer garden or around town. For a complete schedule, you can find them on Facebook, Instagram or the Das Brat website.

