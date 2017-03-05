What to do when pulled over: A new chapter for driver's ed?

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. - Deadly encounters between police officers and motorists have lawmakers across the country thinking driver's education should require students to be taught what to do in a traffic stop.



Legislators in North Carolina and at least three other states are considering bills this year designed to teach new drivers how to interact appropriately with police. Another bill in Virginia awaits the governor's signature.



Illinois passed a similar law recently. Its updated "Rules of the Road" publication could provide a model about proper driver behavior. A spokesman for the Illinois driver's license agency says it's all about using common sense and not being confrontational.



The North Carolina bill has more than 35 sponsors, black and white, from both parties. The proposed curriculum would be developed in consultation with law enforcement groups.

Copyright 2017 KING