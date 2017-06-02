Westside Baby kicks off diaper drive in Seattle

The largest diaper drive in Seattle kicks off in Capitol Hill with Stuff the Bus. The event is a tradition 17 years in the making, hosted by the local nonprofit WestSide Baby.

There are more than 10,000 children younger than three years ago living in poverty in King County. These toddlers will need 22 million diapers each year, and it often forces parents to pick between buying diapers and paying bills.

We had the best morning with volunteers from @Weyerhaeuser Thanks guys! pic.twitter.com/9KkqkuD9qt — WestSideBaby (@WestSideBabySEA) June 1, 2017

Starting June 2 through July 17th, the Annual Stuff the Bus diaper drive will see more than 100 local businesses and people holding their own diaper drives in hopes of gathering 300,000 diapers.

WestSide Baby has offices in the Central District and White Center. It provides essential items including diapers to families across Western King County.

