Avalanche danger in the Cascades. (Photo: WSDOT)

High avalanche danger in the Cascades has prompted Washington's Department of Transportation to close westbound I-90 at Easton, Cle Elum and Ellensburg.

WSDOT says it's likely eastbound I-90 at North Bend will also close, but a time has not yet been determined.

They add it's possible I-90 will remain closed overnight.

