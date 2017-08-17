KING
West Seattle Water Taxi rescues flipped kayaker

Video by Kenny Neale

KING 9:09 PM. PDT August 17, 2017

The West Seattle Water Taxi rescued a flipped kayaker in Elliott Bay Thursday.

Around 1 p.m., the water taxi noticed an overturned kayak and a person lying in the water on the West Seattle route, according to a King County Transportation spokesperson.

The captain immediately pulled next to the kayaker and crews sprung into action. They pulled the kayaker onto the vessel and took the person to shore.

No word on the condition of the kayaker.

A witness said the Coast Guard was about 200 yards away running drills, but didn't notice the kayaker.

The crew director commended crew members for acting quickly and calmly during the rescue.

"It's a testament to our training."

