West Seattle apartment buiding scorched by early morning fire

All residents of a West Seattle apartment are okay after a fire badly damaged the building overnight.

Seattle fire crews were dispatched to the Green Acres complex around 1 a.m. Friday morning. The first crews to the scene found a large fire on the southeast exterior of the building.

At least six units are badly damaged, according to a spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department. The fire started on the first floor and spread to the siding on the second and third floors.

The cause is still under investigation. It is not known how many residents are displaced by the damage, but the Red Cross will respond and assist anyone that needs help.

