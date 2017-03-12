West Point wastewater plant relying on sewage-eating bugs

West Point wastewater treatment plant in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Managers at a flooded wastewater-treatment plant in Seattle that is dumping raw sewage into Puget Sound are counting on bugs to get the plant back up and running normally.



The Seattle Times reports millions of gallons of raw sewage and stormwater have flowed into Puget Sound since high tides and heavy rains overwhelmed the West Point Treatment facility last month.



Electrical and equipment failures have been blamed for the disaster and negative impacts on microorganisms.



The bugs, which are at the center of the plant's recovery plan, help reduce the volume of solids in the treatment process, kill harmful bacteria and produce methane that heats the plant.



But the bugs have been suffering with little food or heat since the flood.



Plant managers are now working with a team of consultants to revive the bugs before they die.

