Wenatchee students use music video to raise money for Habitat home

WENATCHEE -- High schoolers in Wenatchee got creative in their effort to help those in need.

For the past three years, members of the Wenatchee High School Interact Club have raised $50,000 to build a Habitat for Humanity home for a local family.

This year, with $37,000 in the bank, members started to think outside the box.

“In an innovative effort to raise the rest of the funds, we have created a fantastic rap video. We composed the music, wrote the lyrics and filmed it. It was done 100% by students,” said student Gabriela Martinez in an email.

The video illustrates what it might look like for a family to get a Habitat for Humanity home built.

"This is a very positive effort in a time when there is so much negativity in our country,” Martinez wrote. “Students giving of their time and efforts to help other without asking anything in return. It can't get much better!”

The students are $13,000 short of their goal for the year. Donations can be made on the school’s ASB page here.



Copyright 2017 KING