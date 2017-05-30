Wenatchee High listed on Craigslist for $17K in epic prank

Wenatchee High School is listed on Craigslist for $17,000. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison, Custom)

In the market for an 8-bedroom, 3-gymnasium house?

You’re in luck. A real estate listing for Wenatchee High School popped up on Craigslist Monday night.

The school is listed for $17,000 and “underclassmen are included in the sale,” according to the Craigslist post.

“Going Fast! Need new Owner!” the post said.

The spacious property includes eight bedrooms, three gymnasiums, a kitchen, two lunchrooms, and 50 plus rooms.

The listing may not get any takers, but guaranteed it’s remembered as one heck of a prank.

