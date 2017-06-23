Traffic on I-5 in Seattle. (Photo: KING 5 News)

The first weekend of summer is expected to cause big backups and headaches for drivers across Washington.

"We're going to see our biggest delays starting eastbound I-90 around North Bend as early as mid-morning on Friday," warns WSDOT spokesperson Harmony Weinberg.

The Paradiso Festival and Spokane Hoopfest are attracting drivers to the eastside of the state via the Snoqualmie Pass.

Heavy construction continues on several projects between North Bend and Ellensburg. Expect lane closures in both directions.

Back on I-5, WSDOT crews continue their summer weekend work on the #ReviveI5 project. Only two northbound lanes of I-5 between SeaTac and Tukwila remain open throughout the weekend.

And maybe worst of all, Seattle. Here is a lengthy list of events within the city:

Friday, June 23:

Trans Pride Seattle 2017: Celebration starting with a parade at 6 p.m. from Broadway E and E John St to Cal Anderson Park. Celebration in the park from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The parade travels east on E John St, south on 12th Ave and east on E Olive St into the park. About 1,000 people are expected to attend.

Wildrose Pride: Three days of celebration begin Friday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at 2 a.m. Event occurs on E Pike St from 10th to 11th avenues, and on 11th Ave from E Pike to E Union streets. About 3,000 people a day are expected to attend.

Saturday, June 24:

Greenwood Car Show: Classic car show along Greenwood Avenue N from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from N 67th to N 90th streets. About 40,000 people are expected to attend.

Pride Fest Capitol Hill: Street festival on Broadway between E John and E Roy streets, on E Denny Way between Broadway E and 10th Ave E and in Cal Anderson Park from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. About 10,000 people are expected to attend.

Julia’s on Broadway: Pride event on E Thomas St east of Broadway from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. About 1,200 people are expected to attend.

Purr Pride Block Party on 11th Ave between E Pike and E Pine streets from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. About 1,000 people are expected.

Seattle Dyke March: Motorcycle march starts at 7 p.m. near Seattle Central College, east on E Pine St, north on 12th Ave, west on E Mercer and south on Broadway. About 1,000 people are expected to attend.

Party in the Park: 10th anniversary party for the Olympic Sculpture Park from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. About 750 people are expected to attend.

Sunday, June 25:

Seattle Pride Parade: Parade begins at 11 a.m. on 4th Avenue from Union Street to Denny Way, then west on Denny Way to 2nd Ave N, ending at Seattle Center. Streets closed from 7 a.m. to about 5 p.m. More than 200,000 people are expected to attend.

Cuff Pride Day Celebration: Pride Day celebration on 13th Ave between E Pine and E Pike streets from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. About 5,000 people are expected to attend.

Pride Party at Tillikum Park at 10 a.m. in the park adjacent to Cedar and 5th Ave. About 800 people are expected to attend.

Seattle PrideFest at Seattle Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More than 30,000 people are expected to attend.

Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field:

Friday, June 23, Mariners vs. Houston at 7:10 p.m. About 37,000 people are expected to attend.

Saturday, June 24, Mariners vs. Houston at 7:10 p.m. About 42,000 people are expected to attend.

Sunday, June 25, Mariners vs. Houston at 1:10 p.m. About 36,000 people are expected to attend.

Puget Sound Area Alerts (Provided by WSDOT)



Friday, June 23 – Monday, June 26:

Traffic on northbound I-5 between SR 516 and Southcenter Parkway will be reduced to two lanes from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 4:00 a.m. Monday. Expected significant backups. This work is weather dependent



Saturday, June 24 – Sunday, June 25:

The Bellevue Way on and off-ramps at I-90 will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24 until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.



Saturday, June 24:

Traffic will be reduced to two lanes on Northbound I-5 on the Ship Canal Bridge from 2:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The Harvard Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will also be closed.



Sunday, June 25:

Sunday morning, both directions of SR 520 between I-5 and 148th Ave Northeast will be reduced to one lane intermittently beginning with the westbound lanes at midnight. Once westbound work is complete crews will operate in the same area in the eastbound lanes. All lanes will reopen by 6:00 a.m.

© 2017 KING-TV