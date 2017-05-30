Weather, technical problems causes delays at Sea-Tac Airport

Travelers check for flight delays on a reader board at Sea-Tac Airport. (Photo: KING)

A low cloud ceiling, along with a malfunction of the instrument landing system on a critical Sea-Tac runway, led to a day of delays for hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers at the region's largest airport.

The FAA said the instrument landing system or ILS on runway 16 right malfunctioned on Tuesday morning. Sixteen R is also known as the third runway and was built to maintain two parallel landing paths despite poor weather. Without it, Sea-Tac was reduced to one runway to get planes in.

Flights backed up as the FAA was forced to delay flights heading to Sea-Tac by holding them at originating airports. In turn, planes finally landing at Sea-Tac were delayed flying back out with departing passengers. Some of those departures were more than three hours behind.

"Imagine a highway at 7:30 in the morning. If you close a lane or two of I-5 downtown, you're going to have a problem," said Sea-Tac spokesman Brian DeRoy. "Well, that same situation happened at Sea-Tac."

And the morning is Sea-Tac's busiest time with domestic departures.

The FAA had its equipment back up and running by 10:30 a.m., but the delays were not over, as airlines were expected to keep working through the backlog for the rest of the day.

