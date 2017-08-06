KING
Water Taxi service suspended for a week starting Monday

KING 4:37 PM. PDT August 06, 2017

Starting Monday, the West Seattle Water Taxi service will be suspended for a week due to construction at the Colman Dock.

During the closure, crews will move the downtown Seattle terminal from the south side of Colman Dock/Pier 50 to the north side.

When service resumes, both Water Taxi routes will use this temporary location through fall 2018 while crews build a new terminal at the old location. Once finished, the new terminal will feature a fully enclosed passenger waiting area and will be connected to the Washington State Ferries terminal building by a pedestrian bridge.

During service suspension, the city is encouraging riders to use alternative options to get around.

More: Seattle Multimodal Terminal at Colman Dock Project

