A water main break shut down the intersection of N Taylor Ave and Highland Drive Thursday morning.

The break happened around 4:45am Thursday. Seattle Police officials said it caused water to flood into the streets, and the freezing morning conditions caused ice to form on the roadway.

Seattle Police officers closed the road briefly because the road was too icy for drivers.

Check traffic conditions in your area on the KING 5 Traffic Page

Copyright 2016 KING