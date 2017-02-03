WATCH: Update on Washington State's lawsuit against the President's immigration orders

Copyright 2017 KING
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Auburn tackles problem properties
-
Officer makes remarkable recovery
-
Boeing 777X becoming real
-
A dusting of snow in Seattle
-
Sick and Forgotten at Handford
-
Judge to hear lawsuit against executive order
-
RAW: Protest at Seattle City Hall against Wells Fargo, DAPL
-
New gun laws proposed
-
22-year-old travels to nearly 70 countries
-
Healthlink Special: Specific Carbohydrate Diet
More Stories
-
First hearing for Washington AG suit against TrumpFeb. 3, 2017, 2:10 p.m.
-
Shell casings, cash, pot plants found at quadruple…Feb. 3, 2017, 9:01 a.m.
-
Otter pups get clean bill of health at first vet visitFeb. 3, 2017, 2:50 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs