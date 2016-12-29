KING
Close

WATCH: Two bald eagles are expected to hatch, in Florida, any day now!

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING 12:36 PM. PST December 29, 2016

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories