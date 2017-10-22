WATCH: 'Thriller' flash mob invades Seattle

Thriller flash mob performs at the Ballard Locks in Seattle, Oct. 22, 2017. (Credit: KING)

A "Thriller" flash mob invaded Seattle's Ballard Locks Sunday as part of a world record attempt.

The Seattle Thrillers joins the worldwide "Thrill The World" event every year. Thiller dancers around the globe perform the event simultaneously.

Founded in 2006, each Thrill The World group raises money for a local or not-for-profit charity of their choice. This year, the Seattle Thrillers raised money for the Jubilee Women's Center.

