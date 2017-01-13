'For Shame!' Federal Way state senator calls out Trump protesters
Trump signs actions to advance Dakota Access, Keystone pipelines
Bill in Legislature raises I-90 speed limit to 75 in eastern Washington
Updated 1:12 PM. PST
- Politics
School bus seat belt bill considered by WA legislatureSchool bus seat belt bill considered by WA legislature At least 17 states have introduced legislation regarding seat belts on school buses in the 2017 sessions.
- Politics
- 1 hour ago
- Health
Alcohol monitoring 'tattoo' can send blood alcohol levels to your phoneAlcohol monitoring 'tattoo' can send blood alcohol levels to your phone Three-in-ten Americans have at least one tattoo but what if a temporary tattoo could save lives. A new wearable device is hoping to do just that.
- Health
- 5 hours ago
- Oscars
'La La Land' takes the lead: Full list of 2017 Oscar nominees'La La Land' takes the lead: Full list of 2017 Oscar nominees Thousands turned into The Academy's live stream on social media Tuesday to find out who was granted a coveted Oscar nomination.
- Oscars
- 7 hours ago
- Seattle
Seattle adoption agency launches mentorship programSeattle adoption agency launches mentorship program When Davon Carroll was adopted, he was old enough to remember how confusing it was to leave his family. Now he's helping create a program with his adoption agency to help other kids articulate some of their adoption issues like race and birth families.
- Seattle
- 5 hours ago
- New-Day-Northwest
KING 5 welcomes Steve Bunin to KING 5 MorningsKING 5 welcomes Steve Bunin to KING 5 Mornings KING 5 welcomes Steve Bunin to KING 5 Mornings
- New-Day-Northwest
- 18 hours ago
- Nation-Now
$20 million in cash found hidden in mattress$20 million in cash found hidden in mattress A Brazilian man arrested in connection with the discovery of about $20 million in cash hidden inside a box spring in a Massachusetts apartment has been held without bail.
- Nation-Now
- 5 hours ago
- Local
Homeless count in Snohomish County aims to find them helpHomeless count in Snohomish County aims to find them help More than 1,100 people in nearly 900 households did not have a permanent place to stay in 2016, according to the survey.
- Local
- 5 hours ago
- Ways-2-Save
Top 6 Super Bowl TV deals 2017Top 6 Super Bowl TV deals 2017 6 of the best 2016 Super Bowl LI TV deals.
- Ways-2-Save
- 7 hours ago
- Crime
Teen charged in Mount Vernon shooting pleads guilty to assaultTeen charged in Mount Vernon shooting pleads guilty to assault A 15-year-old involved with the shooting of Mount Vernon Police Officer Mike McClaughry pleaded guilty to assault Monday.
- Crime
- 4 hours ago
- Local
Woman murdered, police shoot and kill suspect in MiltonWoman murdered, police shoot and kill suspect in Milton
- Local
- 14 hours ago
- Consumer
How to prevent tax identity theftHow to prevent tax identity theft Computers and the Internet have become mainstays in virtually every area of American life in the 21st century. There are tremendous benefits and conveniences to this, of course, but there are also some downsides — such as the increased risk of identity theft that arises as we share more of our personal information online.
- Consumer
- 6 hours ago
- Oscars
Oscar snubs: Martin Scorsese, Amy Adams, 'Finding Dory' miss outOscar snubs: Martin Scorsese, Amy Adams, 'Finding Dory' miss out La La Land and diversity were the major winners of Tuesday's Oscar nominations, which also included impressive showings by Arrival, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea . But not everyone woke up to good news.
- Oscars
- 7 hours ago
