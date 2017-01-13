HEADLINES
- Local
Railroad overpass project will close main Burlington arterial for 18 monthsRailroad overpass project will close main Burlington arterial for 18 months BURLINGTON -- An 81-year-old railroad overpass near Burlington that dates back to the New Deal is being torn down. The project is expected to close a main arterial for up to 18 months.
- Local
- 14 minutes ago
- Local
Gates Foundation gives $279M to University of WashingtonGates Foundation gives $279M to University of Washington The grant funds another decade of work at the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Food
Seattle Chocolates launches public tours to its factorySeattle Chocolates launches public tours to its factory After 25 years, Seattle Chocolates is now launching public tours to its factory.
- Food
- 6 hours ago
- Local
Burien may sue FAA over flight pattern changeBurien may sue FAA over flight pattern change Monday, Burien's city council voted to sue the Federal Aviation Administration if it does not conduct an environmental review and stop planes over Burien along a new flight pattern.
- Local
- 8 hours ago
- Politics
Border wall: Trump expected to sign funding orderBorder wall: Trump expected to sign funding order President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday to begin paying for a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border, a senior administration official told NBC News on Tuesday night, taking the first step toward fulfilling his marquee campaign promise.
- Politics
- 8 hours ago
- Nation-Now
Beloved TV star Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80Beloved TV star Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80 She turned the world on with her smile.
- Nation-Now
- 1 hour ago
- Local
Greenpeace protesters 'resist' Trump, climb crane near White HouseGreenpeace protesters 'resist' Trump, climb crane near White House At least seven protesters climbed a construction crane in northwest D.C. Wednesday in response to President Donald Trump.
- Local
- 4 hours ago
- Sports
NFL rebuild rankings: Where do the Seahawks fall?NFL rebuild rankings: Where do the Seahawks fall? With the NFL's conference championship games over, it's time to look ahead to next year for the 30 eliminated teams.
- Sports
- 2 hours ago
- Local
Identities of two killed in Milton shooting releasedIdentities of two killed in Milton shooting released Authorities say a man thought to have been killed by police actually killed himself Monday after fatally shooting a woman south of Seattle.
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Local
White Center homeless shelter to openWhite Center homeless shelter to open King County will spend about $350,000 to make the improvements. But running that temporary family shelter will be left to Mary's Place.
- Local
- 8 hours ago
- Local
KING 5 Mornings Beyond the StudioKING 5 Mornings Beyond the Studio Western Washington is a big, beautiful, diverse place with millions of unique voices. KING 5 Mornings goes around the region gathering communities to listen, learn and help solve some of the biggest issues impacting your neighborhood.
- Local
- 9 hours ago
- Consumer
6 tax breaks for homeowners6 tax breaks for homeowners Your home is your castle, and it is also a source of tax deductions. Yet, every year, Americans let these potential tax deductions pass by, not realizing how to take advantage of them.
- Consumer
- 7 hours ago
