WATCH: Police officer rescues man dangling from parking structure

Police rescue a man from falling from a parking structure in Tukwila, Wash., April 9, 2017. (Credit; Tukwila Police Department)

A police officer risked his life to save a man dangling from a parking structure at Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila Sunday.

Video posted on social media by the Tukwila Police Department shows the officer climbing to the edge of the three-story building and grabbing the man just before he could drop.

It appears another officer holds onto the first officer to keep him from going over. They were able to pull the man back up.

Police say three Tukwila officers and a Kent police officer had been negotiating with the apparently suicidal man for two hours before he went out to the ledge.

© 2017 KING-TV