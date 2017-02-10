WATCH: Incredible dashcam video shows semi-truck topple onto empty patrol car

(Photo: Courtesy Facebook)

KUSA - This is a situation that, thankfully, could have been much worse.

An incredible dash cam video shared by the Wyoming High Patrol shows the moment a semi-truck blew over on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain Tuesday – landing on top of a patrol car.

Luckily, all of the troopers were outside of the vehicle assisting others and were not hurt.

The two people inside the truck also weren’t hurt.

WHP wants to use the video to show why you should follow high wind advisories and closures.

Watch the video below:

Can’t see the video? Click here: http://bit.ly/2l2iRNg

