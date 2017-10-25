6-year-old Roman has a message for you. (Photo: King, Jennifer)

There's nothing like the bond between a boy and his dog. For 6-year-old Roman, that means every dog! The sweet Washington boy is on a personal mission to save his shelter dog friends.

Watch the video above to see Roman's heartfelt plea to find a home for a deaf dog named Legend.

Roman's mom Jennifer says he has been an animal advocate for years - and that's a long time when you're six. For his 4th birthday, Roman asked for donations to rescue dogs, instead of presents for himself.

The family moved back to Skagit Valley last year and started Project Freedom Ride, a non-profit group to save unwanted pets doomed for euthanasia in Texas and Washington state.

With two well-loved dogs at home, Roman and Jennifer share their time with pets in need at the Skagit Valley Humane Society. That's where Roman reads books to the dogs, including Legend. Scroll below to see Roman's tearful plea to save another special dog named Sullivan.

Jennifer says devoting energy to the animals serves another purpose: as distraction from missing her husband stationed overseas. Saving the animals helps keep them busy.

Legend, the 5-year-old deaf Labrador, is still looking for a forever home. Please contact the Skagit Valley Humane Society if you can help.

Great news: Sullivan has since been adopted!

© 2017 KING-TV