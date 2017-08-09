Washington's skies, bases attract world's military

Foreign governments are flying an unprecedented number of missions in the skies over Washington state along with the U.S. Air Force.

More than 3,500 service members from 30 countries are participating in the Air Mobility Command’s "Mobility Guardian" exercise.

Uniformed troops from Australia, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Taiwan participated in exercises shown to civilians and the media Tuesday.

Canadian, French and English planes are taking part in the two-week operation, which helps prepare service members for having to respond to military emergencies or natural disasters.

“We're all humans. We all have families,” said Royal Australian Air Force Cmdr. Richard Lennon.

He said training together will make it easier for countries to help each other when needed.

“We all understand when people are under pressure, they need help,” said Lennon.

Those involved in the exercise are increasing air traffic out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane.

Airplanes are using the spacious high desert terrain of the Yakima Training Center to practice supply drops.

”Washington state gives you all the necessary pieces to do this," said U.S. Air Force Gen. Chris Bence.

