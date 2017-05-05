Washington mom's death linked to hantavirus

The hantavirus kills one-third of those infected. (Photo: KING)

MESA, Wash. - A Washington mother of three's death has been linked to hantavirus.



The Tri-City Herald reports Thursday that the sister-in-law of 25-year-old Shannon Jorgenson Davis confirmed she had hantavirus when she died April 25.



The Benton-Franklin Health District had announced the hantavirus case Wednesday, but did not name the victim or status. An official has since confirmed the patient died.



Hantavirus is spread by the droppings of deer mice and can lead to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, a rare but deadly illness that is fatal in 36 percent of cases.



The Franklin County case was the fourth in Washington this year. It is the third reported case in the county since 1996.

