Washington measure seeks expansion of wine growler law

wine growler (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Wine drinkers in Washington state are one step closer to being able to purchase and refill their favorite pours in reusable growlers closer to home instead of making a trip to the winery.



Some state winemakers are pushing House Bill 1039 as a way to expand wine sales and reduce the carbon footprint of wine bottles. If approved, consumers would be able to bring or buy refillable growlers at any business that has the license to sell wine.



The Legislature previously approved a measure that that opened the doors for wineries to sell growlers. However, some winemakers hope to expand this process. Democratic Rep. Sharon Wylie sponsored the 2014 law and is currently sponsoring the new measure. An initial hearing is scheduled Thursday morning.

Copyright 2016 KING