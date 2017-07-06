Washington has the best summers, says national travel blog

Golden Gardens (Photo by @kindestwarrior)

Locals know that Washington state has the best summers. Now the popular entertainment site Thrillist has weighed in – and ranked Washington with the least miserable summers in America. We’ll take it.

The roundabout compliment starts with: "Imagine the clouds breaking after a long storm… " And ends with a nod to craft beer and artisanal ice cream. Read the full summary from the Thrillist reporters here.

As for most miserable? Mississippi takes the top spot, followed by Louisiana and Arizona.



So, what's your favorite part about summer in Washington? Tell us on the KING 5 Facebook page.



