Washington governor signs bill allowing sunscreen in schools

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington students will no longer need a note from a doctor and parent in order to use sunscreen at school under a new law signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.



Inslee signed the bill Thursday and the law takes effect immediately.



Previously, students needed a prescription or note from a licensed health care professional and a parent or guardian to use over-the-counter sunscreen products while at school. According to The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, sunscreen is considered to be a medication because it is regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration and is categorized as a "sunscreen drug product."



Senate Bill 5404 exempts sunblock from being classified as a medication so children can use it on campus, at school-sponsored events or during field trips.

