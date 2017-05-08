Washington Gov. Inslee announces trade mission to Mexico

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (Credit: TVW)

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is leaving next week for a nearly weeklong trade mission to Mexico.



Inslee will be among a delegation of 40 people, including representatives from the state departments of Commerce and Agriculture, the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the Trade Development Alliance of Greater Seattle, and local business leaders and other government representatives. They will visit Guadalajara, Jalisco and Mexico City from May 15 through May 19.



In announcing the trade mission Monday, Inslee noted Washington state's long history of trade with Mexico. State officials said that last year, Mexico imported $313 million of Washington's food and agriculture products, and that, overall, Mexico was the seventh-largest export market for all Washington state food and agricultural products in 2016.

