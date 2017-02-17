. (Photo: KING 5 News)

A big price increase for car-tab renewals is leaving a lot of drivers in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties a bit surprised.

The increase is related to the passage of Sound Transit 3 last November.

Sound Transit increased it's tax by 0.8-percent of vehicle value. While that may not sound like a lot, it means an increase of $80 for every $10,000 of your vehicle's value.

To give you a better idea, here's a breakdown of the Sound Transit tax on a $20,000 vehicle:

Pre ST3 - $60

New Rate - $220

The Sound Transit tax is just one small part of the tab renewal fee, other taxes can come from cities, counties or the state.

ST3 also means increases on sales tax and property taxes. You can calculate your additional cost here. Sound Transit says the typical adult will end up paying $169 more annually, or $14 per month.

Here's an explaination from Sound Transit about the tax increases:

Sales tax of 0.5 percent ($.50 on a $100 purchase) in addition to the 0.9 percent currently collected.

Motor vehicle excise tax (MVET) of 0.8 percent of vehicle value ($80 annually on a $10,000 vehicle) in addition to the 0.3 percent MVET Sound Transit is collecting through 2028.

Property tax of 25 cents for each $1,000 of assessed valuation ($100 annually for a $400,000 home). A property tax was identified as a new way to establish a more progressive revenue source for regional transit investments that reduces reliance on the sales tax.



ST3 will bring light rail service to West Seattle and Tacoma in 2030, Ballard in 2035, Everett in 2036, Issaquah and Kirkland in 2041.

