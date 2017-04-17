Washington county officials reach agreement with Japan

Boeing Paine Field production (Photo: KING)

EVERETT, Wash. - Airport officials in Snohomish County say they have reached a formal agreement with counterparts in Japan to help grow their aerospace businesses.



The Everett Herald reports that county representatives traveled to Japan and reached an agreement on Friday with officials from Chubu Centrair International Airport, which is roughly 320 kilometers southwest of Tokyo.



Chubu Centrair International Airport is known as an aerospace manufacturing hub, similar to Snohomish County's Paine Field.



County Executive Dave Somers says the agreement will help both governments exchange information and assistance on projects, specifically with aircraft manufacturing and air cargo operations.

