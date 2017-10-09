Washington AG sues to block Trump's new birth control access rules

birth control pills (Photo: KING)

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday to block the Trump Administration’s new rules on access to contraception.

President Donald Trump is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections, issuing new rules Friday that take another step in rolling back the Obama health care law.

Employers with religious or moral qualms will also be able to cover some birth control methods, and not others. Experts said that could interfere with efforts to promote modern long-acting implantable contraceptives, such as IUDs, which are more expensive.

“President Trump’s contraception rules are unfair, unlawful, and unconstitutional,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a release. “I refuse to let President Trump disregard our laws and our constitution in an effort to deny women access to contraception.”

The lawsuit claims that the new rules violate the U.S. Constitution, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the Civil Rights Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

"For us, this is an issue of religious liberty. The Administration’s decision to expand the HHS mandate exemption provides a reasonable accommodation for faith-based organizations with conscientious objections to certain medical procedures and drugs," said Archdiocese of Seattle spokesman Greg Magnoni.

