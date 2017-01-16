Close Wash AG proposes abolishing death penalty Travis Pittman , KING 1:07 PM. PST January 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday legislation to abolish the death penalty in Washington.Gov. Jay Inslee imposed a moratorium on the death penalty since February 2014.More to come. Copyright 2016 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS New evidence in DB Cooper skyjacking case Preparing to march Person stabbed at Alderwood Mall Jayapal won't attend inauguration Silver Alerts more frequent, successful Seahawks 2017 opponents Snow in Portland Thousands heading to D.C. for Women's March Celebrity hosts benefit for injured officer More Stories Wash. Congress members Smith, Jayapal skipping inauguration Jan 16, 2017, 7:22 a.m. Wife of Orlando massacre shooter arrested Jan 16, 2017, 9:23 a.m. Five things to watch in Seahawks offseason Jan 16, 2017, 11:02 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs