Walmart security guard stabbed by shoplifting suspect in Federal Way

South King Fire officials say a loss prevention officer at a Federal Way Walmart was stabbed in the stomach by a shoplifting suspect Friday night.

Here's what we know as of 11:30 p.m. Friday:

The incident happened at the Walmart on 16th Ave S in Federal Way.

The security guard said he followed a female suspect out of the store; that's when he was stabbed in the abdomen.

The suspect was stopped by bystanders until Federal Way police arrived.

The injured loss prevention officer was transported to Harborview Medical Center. He was listed in stable condition.

