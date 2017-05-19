KING
Walmart security guard stabbed by shoplifting suspect in Federal Way

Liza Javier, KING 11:28 PM. PDT May 19, 2017

South King Fire officials say a loss prevention officer at a Federal Way Walmart was stabbed in the stomach by a shoplifting suspect Friday night.

Here's what we know as of 11:30 p.m. Friday:

  • The incident happened at the Walmart on 16th Ave S in Federal Way.
  • The security guard said he followed a female suspect out of the store; that's when he was stabbed in the abdomen. 
  • The suspect was stopped by bystanders until Federal Way police arrived.
  • The injured loss prevention officer was transported to Harborview Medical Center.  He was listed in stable condition.

