Wahlberg plays SPD asst. chief in ‘Patriot's Day'

Seattle Assistant Police Chief Bob Merner (from left), Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans, and actor Mark Wahlberg pose for a photo. (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE – Patriot’s Day is playing in more than 3,000 theaters in America and it has a unique connection to Seattle.

Lead actor Mark Wahlberg plays in part the role of Seattle Assistant Police Chief Bob Merner. Merner was formerly a Boston detective and helped capture the Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Merner called the bombing the worst day of his career.

"The Boston Police Department, all the officers we work with, we were pissed,” Merner said. “This was our city. This was our marathon, and this was a day that we've enjoyed for many, many years.”

In the movie released this month, Wahlberg plays a composite character made up of Merner and now-retired Sergeant Detective Danny Keeler. Merner said he is honored, but he believes that role could have been based on a lot of people.

"I think you could take his character and put it to any of the hundreds of police officers, law enforcement officers, federal agents who responded and worked that scene and that capture all week," Merner said.

Actor Mark Wahlberg (far left) invited Seattle Assistant Police Chief Bob Merner and serveral others to attend the Seahawks-Patriots football game. (Photo: Custom)

Two months ago, Wahlberg and others involved with the movie invited Merner to join them at the Patriots-Seahawks game, and he also was asked to attend the world premiere.

"I had not seen any sneak previews or anything like that, so it was the first time for me seeing the movie and kind of reliving a lot of the experience that took place on that day," Merner said.

Merner said that he believes the movie was done respectfully, after consulting with dozens of the people involved and affected by the bombing. In an interview with Evening's Kim Holcomb, the Boston native Wahlberg said this project came with a lot of pressure.

"I've never been involved with something as important," Wahlberg said. "The amount of pride that I've felt really was far more motivating and helpful in getting me up every day and doing the best that we could and in making sure that we held everybody else to the highest standard."

Merner couldn’t agree more.

"I think they did a fantastic job," Merner said. "You get a chance to witness ordinary citizens who jumped into action as the bombs went off. You get a chance to see law enforcement, emergency workers, firefighters not running away from the explosions but running toward the explosions."

Copyright 2016 KING